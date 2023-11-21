Jamie Lynn Spears cries over leaving children for reality show in resurfaced footage

Jamie Lynn Spears became emotional as she described feeling like a “crap mom” for leaving her two daughters to film a reality TV show, resurfaced footage shows.

The former Zoey 101 star - who shares two daughters with her former partner, Casey Aldridge, and one daughter with her husband Jamie Watson - broke down in tears on an episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test back in January.

“They didn’t ask for their mom to be gone,” Spears said.

The resurfaced footage comes amid fears Spears will quit I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after she struggled through her first trial.