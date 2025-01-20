Jamie Theakston breaks down in tears on first radio show back after cancer treatment

Jamie Theakston broke down in tears as he presented his first Heart FM radio show following his treatment for cancer.

The Breakfast presenter, 54, was diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer diagnosis in September 2024 after listeners noticed a change in his voice.

He made his return to presenting the breakfast show on Monday (20 January), where he was surprised with supportive messages from his family and colleagues.

His co-host Amanda Holden said: “You’ve really fought very hard, Jamie. You’ve kept your sense of humour which is the most important thing.”