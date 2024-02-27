First look at Jason Manford in Waterloo Road as new headteacher

A teaser clip shows the first glimpse of Jason Manford as Waterloo Road’s new headteacher Steve Savage.

The comedian said it was an “absolute treat” to join the cast of the “iconic” BBC series in his home city of Manchester.

Manford will play Mr Savage, who the BBC says “has a big impact on the staff and pupils at Waterloo Road when he becomes headteacher - but not before ruffling a few feathers along the way.”

His new role may have fans questioning the future of current headteacher Kim Campbell, played by Angela Griffin.