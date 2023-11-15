Jelani Blackman performs ‘Feel The Same’ for Music Box session

Jelani Blackman performs his track “Feel The Same”, taken from his debut album The Heart Of It, as part of his Music Box session.

The London-born artist has been blending rap and singing with his instantly recognisable voice since 2016, steadily building a profile across a string of EPs and mixtapes, before the release of his long-awaited debut album in November 2023. Check out The Heart Of It now.

