K-pop star delights fans in Paris as he carries Olympic torch

BTS member Jin delighted fans in Paris as carried the Olympic torch through the streets of the French capital on behalf of South Korea.

In his leg of the parade, he passed the Louvre Museum, before handing over to another one of the 11,000 torch bearers.

“I feel extremely honoured to have been able to participate in today’s torch relay. I sincerely thank ARMY and all the fans who made it possible for me to carry the torch,” he said in a statement.

The 31-year-old has recently completed mandatory military service.