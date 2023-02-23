Independent TV
‘We’ll do something different on this tour’: JLS announce comeback and UK concert dates
JLS announced on Thursday that they will be reuniting for a 15-date arena tour across the UK and Ireland.
Kicking off on 20 October, the group will embark on their “Everybody Says JLS: The Hits Tour”.
Announcing the news on Heart, Marvin Humes also teased the shows will feature something a bit “different”, with him and Aston Merrygold having DJ battles on stage.
“We can’t wait to come to all the major cities across the UK and Ireland,” he added.
