JLS announced on Thursday that they will be reuniting for a 15-date arena tour across the UK and Ireland.

Kicking off on 20 October, the group will embark on their “Everybody Says JLS: The Hits Tour”.

Announcing the news on Heart, Marvin Humes also teased the shows will feature something a bit “different”, with him and Aston Merrygold having DJ battles on stage.

“We can’t wait to come to all the major cities across the UK and Ireland,” he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.