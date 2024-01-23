Joanna Lumley hits out at people taking ‘creepy’ secret photographs of her

Actress Joanna Lumley has revealed she confronts people for taking secretive snaps of her.

The 77-year-old says she is perfectly happy posing for pictures with fans, but does not like people taking photographs of her on the sly, describing it as “creepy”.

In an interview with Sky News on Monday (22 January), the Absolutely Fabulous star said: “I never mind doing photographs for people, what I don’t like is when they steal them. They don’t ask you, you just see them quietly at the dinner table going ‘like that’ across the restaurant.

“I go over to them and say ‘Shall we do a proper picture?’ and they get a bit flustered.”