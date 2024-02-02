Watch: Jodie Comer reveals unique way she prepared for new film role

Actress Jodie Comer has opened up on how she prepared for her latest film role.

The Killing Eve star plays a mother trying to navigate flooding and civil unrest in the climate change survival film The End We Start From.

The 30-year-old revealed how she spoke to many midwives and watched a lot of birthing videos.

Appearing on The One Show recently, she said: “Our wonderful director also gave me a doll to take home, which was weighted like a real baby, and she was like ‘I want you to load the dishwasher, I want you to make a cup of tea and do all those things and just get used to the fact you are constantly attached to this being’.”