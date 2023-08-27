The Jonas Brothers performed their hit “Little Bird” in a powerful tribute to a fan’s daughter who tragically passed away.

During the band’s concert in Toronto on 19 August, Joe Jonas noticed a fan holding up a sign which read “Dedicate Little Bird for My Angel in Heaven”.

Joe brought the mother holding the sign towards the stage to speak with her.

“I got choked up as I read the sign,” he told the fan, who said her name was Magda. “What is your little bird’s name?” Joe asked, to which Magda replied: “Valentina.”

Joe then dedicated the song to Valentina.