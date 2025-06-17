Watch Kim Woodburn’s iconic Celebrity Big Brother outburst

This is the moment Kim Woodburn gets into an explosive fight in the Celebrity Big Brother house, labelling her fellow housemates a “chicken-livered bunch” before being dragged out by security.

The video has resurfaced following the TV personality’s death at the age of 83 following a “short illness”.

The How To Clean Your House star entered the Celebrity Big Brother House back in January 2017, where she gained notoriety after she began a verbal onslaught of her fellow contestants when model Bianca Gascoigne told TV personality Calum Best not to talk to Woodburn.

She branded her housemates “horrible people”, before the the conflict reached its peak when Woodburn accused footballer Jamie O’Hara of being an “adulterer”. She was then hauled out of the building by security.