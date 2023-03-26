Lewis Capaldi unrecognisable performing now-friend Ed Sheeran’s music aged 13

Lewis Capaldi has shared an unrecognisable throwback video of him performing Ed Sheeran’s ‘Small Bump’ in his living room aged just 13.

Capaldi, who is now friends with the singer, joked on TikTok that it was a ‘full circle moment’ as the hitmaker performed his track ‘Someone You Loved’ during his own concert.

However, it was young Capaldi’s floppy haircut and noticably higher voice that had fans talking, and begging for the pair to make music together.

