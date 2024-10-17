BBC Radio 2 presenter Scott Mills broke down in tears live on air as he paid tribute to former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

The musician passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, 16 October, police said.

Mills, who described himself as the “sixth member” of the boyband spent a lot of time with Payne as the group shot to fame following their appearance on X-Factor in 2010.

The radio host sent a special message to Payne’s family during his show today (17 October), but struggled to get his words out as he broke down in tears and buried his head in his hands.