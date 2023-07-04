Lil Nas X pauses Stockholm gig after fan throws sex toy on stage

Lil Nas X paused his performance at Lollapalooza Stockholm in Sweden on Sunday (2 July) after a fan threw a sex toy on stage.

Footage shared by Sami Bari Gani shows the “Old Town Road” rapper stopping mid-dance to pick up the object.

“What’s wrong with y’all?” the star asked the crowd before continuing the show.

Lil Nas X is the latest performer to have an item thrown at them on stage in the middle of a concert; Pink recently had a fan’s mother’s ashes thrown at her on stage, and Bebe Rexha was injured when a fan threw a mobile phone at her face.