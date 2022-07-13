LimeWire confirms return as NFT platform with nostalgic advert

LimeWire has confirmed its relaunch as an NFT marketplace with a nostalgic advert.

The website was initially shut down in 2010 after a legal battle with the Record Industry Association of America over copyright infringement charges.

But LimeWire has now made a shock comeback, returning as an NFT marketplace for art and entertainment.

In the advert, created in-house, two children run upstairs to download Soulja Boy’s 2007 track “Crank That (Soulja Boy)”.

Fast-forward 15 years and the same pair rediscover LimeWire - and its NFT offering - as adults.

