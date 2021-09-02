The free-to-play Korean MMO Lost Ark has seen its Western release delayed to early 2022 following a closed alpha test this summer.

Lost Ark, which is being localised by Amazon Games, has been pushed back as the developer needs more time to implement a series of changes based on feedback from players.

Translating new content that was introduced as part of an update to the Korean version of the game is also part of the reason for the delay.

The Diablo clone has been highly anticipated by fans and will have a closed beta in November.