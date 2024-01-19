Love Island All Stars first look as first recoupling causes tension in villa

The first Love Island All Stars recoupling looks set to cause tension in the villa, a spoiler for Friday night’s episode shows (19 January).

A first-look sees Mitchell Taylor and Luis Morrison come to blows over the latter’s secret kiss with Demi Jones, meanwhile Georgia Steele’s romance with Toby Armoloran could also be in jeopardy.

In this clip, Toby is seen chatting with islander Molly Smit, who asks him about his relationship with Georgia.

Molly asks: “Are you closed off?”

From Toby’s reply it seems there could be trouble ahead.