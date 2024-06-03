Watch: Joey Essex enters Love Island villa as first ever celebrity contestant

Reality TV star Joey Essex has entered the Love Island villa in a surprise twist.

The ITV dating series returned on Monday (3 June) and contestants were left shocked at the end of the episode as host Maya Jama announced Essex’s arrival.

She told contestants: “Well it’s good to see you’re all settled in, as you know you are in Love Island, you must always expect the unexpected.

“So please welcome Joey.”

The TV star said he was “the king of Essex” who wanted to find his “queen”.

The 33-year-old TV personality rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) before appearing on similar shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.