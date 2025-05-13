This is the dramatic moment an “inexperienced driver” accidentally launched her Jeep off the end of a pier but miraculously escaped by landing on a floating dock.

The incident was caught on camera at the Brookhaven Town Marina, Long Island, on Mother’s Day (May 11).

The silver 2008 Jeep was being driven by a 17-year-old female when she accidentally accelerated and drove off the end of the parking lot.

Fortunately, there was a floating dock below and, by some miracle, the car landed on that instead of plunging into the Long Island Sound.

“Every day, I wake up and never know what the day will bring,” Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico wrote on his Facebook post which originally posted the video.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.