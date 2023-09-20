Married at First Sight UK contestant Nathanial Valentino angrily accuses new wife Ella Morgan of lying in a tense honeymoon row, in Wednesday night’s upcoming episode.

Nathanial and Ella met for the first time and tied the knot in Tuesday night’s episode, before Ella revealed she is transgender to her husband in emotional scenes.

In tonight’s episode, Nathanial is seen standing up angrily and shouting: “Now you’re just lying again! You’re lying in this whole thing!”

Another glimpse at the drama to come then showed Ella crying to the camera as she says: ‘F****** hell this s*** is hard!”