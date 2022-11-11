Chris Moyles tears apart Matt Hancock after he asks for ‘forgiveness’ on I’m a Celeb

Chris Moyles pulled apart Matt Hancock’s plea for “forgiveness” after the former health secretary opened up to his I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates.

The Tory MP was questioned on Friday’s episode about breaking his own Covid guidelines during his time as health secretary, as well as his affair with Gina Coladangelo.

After he gave his response and asked for “forgiveness”, Moyles suggested Hancock wasn’t being “real”.

“Forgiveness for what, Matt? What are you sorry for?” he questioned.

“I think he’s not being real, it’s bugging me.”

