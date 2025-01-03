Meghan’s nod to royal dish in new Netflix series trailer

The Duchess of Sussex featured a food favourite of the royal family's in a new Netflix trailer for her With Love, Meghan series.

In the new programme, Meghan shares her tips and tricks for cooking, gardening, and crafting, with celebrity guests such as Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters.

The Duke of Sussex makes a cameo in the trailer; Prince Harry and Meghan are seen hugging in a teaser clip.

It also features Meghan decorating a Victoria sponge cake with raspberries and cream, a dessert loved by members of the royal family including the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla; the 74-year-old has previously shared her own recipe.