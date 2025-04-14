This is the moment Mickey Rourke furiously confronts his fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemate Chris Hughes, moments before he was axed from the reality show.

The Hollywood actor clashed with the Love Island contestant during a housemate task, in scenes which aired on Sunday’s show (13 April).

The 72-year-old was furious after claiming he was being thrown the side eye by Chris in the task.

Housemates try to diffuse the situation, before Big Brother intervened and called him to the diary room.

Big Brother told the actor his language and behaviour was "seriously unacceptable" and told him to leave the house.