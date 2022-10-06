Vogue UK editor Edward Enninful rejects government’s Rwanda scheme

Vogue UK editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has called for a “more helpful and inclusive policy” to replace the government’s Rwanda plan.

Mr Enninful - a former refugee - made the comments during an interview with Sky News this week.

“This country was built on refugees, people from India, Africa, the commonwealth,” he explained.

“We have to have empathy... that’s the only way forward when it comes to refugees. I would love to see a more helpful and inclusive policy in place.”

