Meghan and Harry share intimate photos in trailer for upcoming Netflix documentary

Netflix has released an official teaser for their upcoming Harry & Meghan documentary.

The trailer features a number of intimate snapshots from the couple’s relationship, including selfies taken by the pair and images from the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy.

“No one sees what’s happening behind the closed doors... I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Prince Harry says, appearing to tease their split from the royal family.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan adds.

