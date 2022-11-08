Netflix renews Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer for two new Monster seasons

Ryan Murphy’s Monster series, which started with a season about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has been renewed by Netflix.

The show - picked up for two more series - takes on an anthology format with each project focusing on a new subject, similar to Murphy’s existing titles American Horror Story and American Crime Story.

Future seasons are expected to tell “stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Netflix has also renewed Murphy’s The Watcher for a second season.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.