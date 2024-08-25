Craig David surprises Notting Hill Carnival goers with impromptu street performance

Singer Craig David surprised Notting Hill Carnival goers with an impromptu street performance.

The 43-year-old attended the popular event in London on Sunday (25 August), when he came across a sound system and people gathering in the street to sing and dance.

In a video he shared on Instagram, the singer takes over the mic to perform his classic hit 7 Days.

David captioned the post: “When 7 Days meets Taxi Riddim. As soon as I heard that sound system my inner child took over and in that moment I knew exactly the assignment.”