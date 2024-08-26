Maya Jama joins Notting Hill Carnival crowds in London

Maya Jama danced at a Deviation DJ set as she joined Notting Hill Carnival crowds in west London on Sunday, 25 August.

The Love Island host, 30, wore a custom-made shirred Conner Ives dress that paid homage to her Somali heritage.

Notting Hill Carnival is one of the longest-running street parties in the UK.

It celebrates Caribbean arts and culture with vividly costumed performers participating in a parade through the streets with dancing and music.

Sunday is Children and Families’ Day, and the main parade is held on Monday.