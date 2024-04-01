Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs mutes comments on Instagram after returning to social media

Sean “P Diddy” Combs has muted the comments section of several of his social media accounts following raids on both his Los Angeles and Florida homes.

The rapper made his return to X and Instagram on Sunday (31 March), following the raids, and posted various pictures of his daughter, Love.

Combs captioned the post: “HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love.”

Combs, 54, has strongly denied all of the allegations against him. His attorneys have branded the lawsuits and their accusations as money grabs, “baseless” or “sickening.”