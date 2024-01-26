Singer Paloma Faith opened up about feeling “a failure” following the breakdown of her marriage as she was comforted by This Morning’s Alison Hammond during a live interview.

The 42-year-old was a guest on Friday’s show (26 January) to discuss her new album The Glorification of Sadness, and opened up on her split from ex-husband Leyman Lachine.

After telling Alison she felt like a failure, the presenter rushed to comfort her and praise her.

She said: “You are not a failure. You are a pop star, you are smashing it, don’t ever say that.”