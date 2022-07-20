Resident Evil ‘feels very heavy-handed’

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent says that Netflix’s adaptation of Resident Evil is “heavy-handed”, and “doesn’t deliver on the trashy fun” of the zombie genre.

The show, adapted from the 1996 video game, follows the journey of research scientist Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) 14 years after the T-virus outbreak caused the world to become overrun with flesh-eating zombies.

Annabel says that while she “genuinely loves a good zombie story, the show “does not live up to any of these things.”