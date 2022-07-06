The Lazarus Project and The Terminal List | Binge or Bin

Sky Original sci-fi drama The Lazarus Project starring Paapa Essiedu, new Prime Videoaction thriller The Terminal List and two hidden TV gems.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on NOW, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more.

Can writer Joe Barton match the critical acclaim of his hit BBC series Girl/Haji? Does Chris Pratt’s leading man performance carry Prime Video’s new thriller?

Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin.