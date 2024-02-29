Richard Lewis jokes about dying in last Curb Your Enthusiasm appearance before death

Richard Lewis joked about dying in his final Curb Your Enthusiasm appearance with Larry David.

The actor and comedian passed away on Tuesday, 28 February, after a heart attack, a statement from his publicist Jeff Abraham said.

In a scene from “Vertical Drop, Horizontal Tug”, which aired less than two weeks ago, Lewis told David - who both play themselves on the show - he’d added him to his will.

David protested immediately, telling Lewis: “I don’t need it, give it to someone who needs it.

“When I die I want you to know how much I care about you,” Lewis told his lifelong friend.