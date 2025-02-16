Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:52
Exclusive: I’m the real Robbie Williams in Better Man — this is how I perfected his voice
Robbie Williams' classic hits feature in his biopic Better Man, but with a twist — many of the songs aren't actually sung by him.
Instead, musician Adam Turner provided the vocals for the former Take That star's younger voice.
"One of my friends always used to say I sounded like him. Whenever we sang “Angels”, he'd say if I close my eyes, it's like Robbie Williams is in the room," the singer told The Independent, revealing how he perfected Williams' signature tone.
Better Man has been nominated at this year's Bafta Film Awards hosted by David Tennant.
The ceremony will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One from 7pm on Sunday, 16 February.
