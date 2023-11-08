Robbie Williams jokes Gary Barlow is ‘dead’ in resurfaced clip as he addresses feud

Robbie Williams reacted to resurfaced footage showing him joking that Gary Barlow “is dead” in his new Netflix documentary which addresses the pair’s feud.

The eponymous documentary series follows the 49-year-old singer’s life in the spotlight, from when he was propelled to fame as a member of Take That to his solo career.

In the first episode, Williams’s daughter asks him who he hated the most in the boyband - which is revealed to be Gary Barlow, whom Williams jokes about on stage in a resurfaced clip from the nineties.

“I’m sorry I treated Gary like that,” Williams says in the present-day documentary.