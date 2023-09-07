Rolling Stones band member Keith Richards has posted a funny clip of him signing an autograph for two fans while in a taxi at a set of traffic lights.

The men, who appear to be on bikes, are seen passing a Rolling Stones vinyl CD through the window to the driver, who in turn passes it back to Richards.

“Please Keith, there’s two of us,” one man is heard saying.

As the car starts to move, Richards replies: “I’ll catch you at the next light.”

Richards hands the man the signings, before stating: “I’ll keep the pen.”