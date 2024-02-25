Cillian Murphy jokes about ‘Oppenhomies’ merchandise as he wins first SAG award

Cillian Murphy credited Oppenheimer co-star Olivia Thirlby with inventing the “Oppenhomies” moniker as he accepted his first Screen Actors Guild Award on Saturday night (24 February).

The catchy nickname for Christopher Nolan’s crew has emerged during awards season - with the Irish star also using it on stage at the Baftas last weekend.

“Just an FYI on that exquisite moniker ‘Oppenhomies’. That was actually invented by the great Olivia Thirlby,” Murphy told the audience.

“So, Olivia, I think you should immediately trademark that and start merching the s*** out of it because someone else will.”

Murphy won the best actor gong at the 2024 SAG Awards, where The Devil Wears Prada cast also reunited.