The Chase: Anne Hegerty reveals show secrets on red carpet

Anne Hegerty has let fans of The Chase into a few secrets about the popular game show.

The quizzer, nicknamed "The Governess," spilled some of the show's well-kept secrets on the red carpet, including how the quiz masters have a special area backstage and how many times it takes to film their entrances on set.

Hegerty and her colleagues struck gold at the National Television Awards at Wembley Arena, as their show Beat The Chasers won an award.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.