SNL parodies Donald Trump critiquing Republican debate rivals in latest cold open

Saturday Night Live parodied Donald Trump and the Republican debates in this weekend’s cold open.

James Austin Johnson returned as the former president, offering his critique on five leadership rivals - frozen in place behind him.

“How adorable!” he said as he took the stage.

“They actually think they’ve got a chance. Sad in some ways, but in other ways, funny.”

Johnson, as Trump, then poked fun at each candidate standing behind him in a sketch that also broke the fourth wall and referenced which cast member was portraying which Republican.