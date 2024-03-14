Stormzy reveals how he got Jose Mourinho to star in his music video

Rapper Stormzy has revealed how he got footballing legend Jose Mourinho to star in his music video.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager made a cameo in the artist’s Mel Made Me Do It video, released back in 2022.

Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, spoke about what it was like to work with Mourinho during an interview on the Jonathan Ross Show earlier this month.

“He was lovely. He really wanted to get it right as well,” Stormzy said.