Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:42
Stormzy reveals how he got Jose Mourinho to star in his music video
Rapper Stormzy has revealed how he got footballing legend Jose Mourinho to star in his music video.
The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager made a cameo in the artist’s Mel Made Me Do It video, released back in 2022.
Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, spoke about what it was like to work with Mourinho during an interview on the Jonathan Ross Show earlier this month.
“He was lovely. He really wanted to get it right as well,” Stormzy said.
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:43
Martin Lewis urges couples to check if they are due £1,300 payment
01:34
What’s happening in Haiti right now?
00:24
Hunt disputes Martin Lewis claim he was told about Budget detail early
01:05
South Dakota governor Kristi Noem posts bizarre plug for Texas dentist
00:56
Kate Abdo’s perfect response to Jamie Carragher after on-air clash
00:55
Jurgen Klopp addresses Liverpool retirement U-turn rumours
00:25
Carragher clashes with Kate Abdo as he claims presenter ‘not loyal’
00:33
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal fans for clinching Porto victory
00:40
Northern California blizzard brings 10ft of snow and 100mph winds
00:50
Cyclists brave wintry Gloucestershire as snow hits west England
00:39
Huge sinkhole traps cars in crater on Naples street
00:34