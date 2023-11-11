Strictly’s Ellie Leach and Vitto Coppola share training mishap as romance heats up

Strictly Come Dancing couple Ellie Leach and Vitto Coppola have shared a funny training mishap as the couple’s rumoured romance appears to heat up.

Posting a video on Instagram, Coppola lifts the Coronation Street star into the air during their rehearsal, only for Leach to exclaim “I feel like I’m going to fall”.

Seemingly mishearing her, Coppla asks her: “You’re going to f***?”

They then both burst out laughing, smiling at one another.

The pair appeared to “confirm” their romance earlier this week when Coppola called Leach “his baby”, and also kissed her during their live appearance on Strictly’s It Takes Two.

While former contestant Amanda Abbington called them “the most beautiful couple”.