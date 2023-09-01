A new trailer for Strictly Come Dancing offers a sneak peak at the 2023 series ahead of its launch this month.

Contestants such as Zara McDermott, Angela Scanlon, and Bobby Brazier showed off their dance skills for the teaser.

The former Love Island star is the first from the ITV2 reality show to take part in Strictly.

Other contestants including Angela Rippon, Ellie Leach, and Krishnan Guru Murthy showcased their moves for the clip.

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One on Saturday, 23 September.