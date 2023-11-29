Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has opened up about the dark side of the ballroom competition, revealing she was bullied over her stretch marks.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (29 November), Ballas said: “Everybody wants to win at any cost.

“No one in the industry gets along all the time. There’s lots of bullying that goes on and people are always manipulating to get where they need to go.”

Recalling her own worst experience, she said: “When I gave birth to my son, I returned to dance six weeks after a coach said he didn’t want to see my stretch marks and fat legs.”