Strictly Come Dancing’s Layton Williams and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin impressed the judges with a “stunning” comeback on Saturday’s live show (2 December).

Their performance to “Backstage Romance” from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, saw them receive 10 from each of the four judges, including Craig Revel Horwood, making it his first perfect mark of the 2023 series.

The musical theatre star had a difficult week after finding himself in the dance-off in last week’s episode.

He was praised by his dance partner and even reduced Motsi Mabuse to tears.