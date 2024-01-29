Strictly’s Neil Jones takes Traitors swipe at ex-wife Katya during live interview

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones appeared to take a swipe at his ex-wife Katya during a live BBC interview on Monday (29 January).

The professional dancer discussed how the Strictly stars are amusing themselves while on tour with their own version of The Traitors.

The 41-year-old has taken on Claudia Winkleman’s role.

Appearing on BBC Morning Live, he was asked who had been banished first and replied: “Katya went straight away. She wasn’t a very good faithful.”

Presenter Helen Skelton appeared somewhat taken aback by his response.

Neil and Katya were together for 11 years and married for six before they split in 2019.