Taylor Swift and Blake Lively sing along to Post Malone’s moving rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’
Watch as Taylor Swift and Blake Lively sing along to Post Malone’s moving rendition of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl.
The rapper performed a stripped-back version of the patriotic American song ahead of kick-off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
As he sang, Swift and Lively were picked up by cameras embracing each other and swaying in the stands.
They were in attendance to support Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Super Bowl LVIII sees the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, looking to become back-to-back world champions.
