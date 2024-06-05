Sam Ryder recalls accidentally ripping out Taylor Swift’s earring

Sam Ryder has recalled accidentally “yanking” Taylor Swift’s earring out as the pair shared an embrace.

Ryder, who represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022, discussed the awkward moment during an interview with Good Morning Britain on Wednesday 5 June.

“I yanked her earring out, not by choice, my hair did it,” he said, before speculating on the worth of the jewellery.

Ryder, who came second in Eurovision two years ago - securing the UK its highest score in decades - also cooled speculation he could make a return to the song contest in future.