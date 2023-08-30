Taylor Swift appears to reference Kanye West interruption during Mexico show

Taylor Swift appeared to make a reference to Kanye West interrupting her 2009 VMA acceptance speech during her Mexico City show of her Eras tour.

The crowd brought the concert to a pause by shouting the singer's name, prompting her to remark: "It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name.”

“It’s really the only way to be interrupted ― and I would know," she added.

In 2009, the rapper interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video to delare that Beyonce's video was more worthy of the award.