A man told of his battle against dementia before a stunning performance for his loving wife at Manchester Piccadilly station as Channel 4’s The Piano returned to our screens on Sunday (28 April).

Duncan, 80, was seen with his wife Fran, with the couple having been married for 42 years.

He started playing the piano when he was just four years old but he was diagnosed with dementia six years ago.

Duncan told how he is still able to play but the couple spoke of how life has changed for both him and Fran since his diagnosis.

He said: “It just gives me such total feeling about the girl I found and the girl I married, the girl I love and always will.”