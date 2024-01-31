Gary Neville has vowed to look out for The Traitors winner Harry Clark in a bid to stop him being “exploited” amid his newfound fame.

Harry, 23, walked away with the £95,000 prize and now has meetings with prospective managers and agents to map out his future.

The pair appeared separately on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday 30 January and Neville revealed he offered his phone number to Harry, should he need some advice.

He also promised to pay legal fees so a lawyer could look over any contracts Harry is considering signing.

“He’s meeting management companies later on in the week and I always think it scares me to death, that,” Neville said.