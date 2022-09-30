Met Gala theme for 2023 unveiled

The theme for next year’s Met Gala has been revealed as a tribute to a late designer.

Celebrities and other public figures will gather at the annual charity event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, New York City, dressed in outfits keeping to the theme.

Pieces on display are likely to include those from the late designer’s collection.

The invite-only event costs around $30,000 to attend in a fundraiser for the Costume Institute.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.